Ivy-Curry leads UTSA against Rice after 23-point performance

Rice Owls (8-13, 2-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-13, 2-6 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Rice Owls (8-13, 2-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-13, 2-6 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Rice Owls after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points in UTSA’s 89-72 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Roadrunners are 6-5 in home games. UTSA is fourth in the AAC scoring 80.4 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Owls are 2-6 in conference games. Rice is ninth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 4.2.

UTSA scores 80.4 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 75.5 Rice allows. Rice has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Roadrunners. Ivy-Curry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Travis Evee averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Mekhi Mason is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 82.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.