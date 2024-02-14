IUPUI visits Tankersley and Detroit Mercy

IUPUI Jaguars (6-20, 2-13 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-26, 0-15 Horizon League) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-20, 2-13 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-26, 0-15 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Marcus Tankersley scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-67 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans have gone 0-9 at home. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Edoardo Del Cadia averaging 2.3.

The Jaguars are 2-13 against conference opponents. IUPUI ranks sixth in the Horizon League scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Monroe averaging 8.7.

Detroit Mercy scores 64.6 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 78.9 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 66.0 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 80.7 Detroit Mercy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is scoring 20.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Titans. Tankersley is averaging 20.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jlynn Counter is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 71.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

