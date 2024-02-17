IUPUI visits Oakland following Gohlke’s 23-point performance

IUPUI Jaguars (6-21, 2-14 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-21, 2-14 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -20; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the IUPUI Jaguars after Jack Gohlke scored 23 points in Oakland’s 71-63 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-2 in home games. Oakland scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-14 in conference games. IUPUI is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

Oakland scores 75.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 79.0 IUPUI allows. IUPUI has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

