IUPUI visits Milwaukee after Freeman’s 26-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (6-18, 2-11 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-18, 2-11 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -15.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 68-65 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 in home games. Milwaukee is ninth in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 79.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Jaguars are 2-11 in conference games. IUPUI ranks seventh in the Horizon League scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Monroe averaging 8.7.

Milwaukee averages 78.6 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 78.0 IUPUI allows. IUPUI has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The Panthers and Jaguars square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faizon Fields is averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Vincent Brady II averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 23.0% from beyond the arc. Jlynn Counter is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

