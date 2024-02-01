IUPUI visits Green Bay following Reynolds’ 34-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (6-17, 2-10 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-17, 2-10 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -12; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Noah Reynolds scored 34 points in Green Bay’s 78-64 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix have gone 9-1 in home games. Green Bay is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars have gone 2-10 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI has a 3-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Green Bay is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.9% IUPUI allows to opponents. IUPUI has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Wonders is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 8.4 points. Reynolds is averaging 21.9 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.1 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.