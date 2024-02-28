IUPUI hosts Milwaukee following Freeman’s 38-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (15-14, 10-8 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-23, 2-16 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Milwaukee Panthers (15-14, 10-8 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-23, 2-16 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the IUPUI Jaguars after BJ Freeman scored 38 points in Milwaukee’s 96-88 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Jaguars are 4-9 on their home court. IUPUI is 5-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 10-8 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee has a 7-0 record in one-possession games.

IUPUI averages 65.7 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 79.1 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 78.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 80.0 IUPUI allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

