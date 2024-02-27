IUPUI hosts Milwaukee after Freeman’s 38-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (15-14, 10-8 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-23, 2-16 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Milwaukee Panthers (15-14, 10-8 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-23, 2-16 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the IUPUI Jaguars after BJ Freeman scored 38 points in Milwaukee’s 96-88 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Jaguars have gone 4-9 in home games. IUPUI averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 10-8 in conference games. Milwaukee is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

IUPUI is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than IUPUI gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Jaguars.

Freeman is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.