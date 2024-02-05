Isaacs and No. 15 Texas Tech host No. 18 Baylor

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech faces the No. 18 Baylor Bears after Pop Isaacs scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 75-72 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears are 11-1 on their home court. Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Rayj Dennis averaging 6.4.

The Red Raiders are 5-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Baylor makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Texas Tech scores 6.2 more points per game (77.0) than Baylor allows to opponents (70.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Dennis is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.4 points and four assists for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 21.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

