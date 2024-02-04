Ireland leads Nicholls State against Northwestern State after 23-point game

Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-10, 6-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-10, 6-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Byron Ireland scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 83-73 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels have gone 6-1 in home games. Nicholls State is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Demons are 4-5 in conference play. Northwestern State is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nicholls State scores 74.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 78.2 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Nicholls State allows.

The Colonels and Demons square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal West is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Colonels. Diante Smith is averaging 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Chase Forte is averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.