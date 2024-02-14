Iowa visits Young and Maryland

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Maryland’s 79-75 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Terrapins are 10-3 on their home court. Maryland has a 1-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 6-7 in Big Ten play. Iowa is sixth in the Big Ten with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sandfort averaging 5.4.

Maryland’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Tony Perkins is averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

