Iowa visits Michigan State following Freeman’s 20-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-11, 7-8 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-11, 7-8 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Owen Freeman scored 20 points in Iowa’s 88-86 overtime win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Spartans have gone 13-2 at home. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten with 16.8 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 5.1.

The Hawkeyes are 7-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 17.7 assists per game led by Tony Perkins averaging 4.2.

Michigan State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Iowa averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Hawkeyes face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Perkins is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

