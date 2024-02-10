Iowa hosts Minnesota after Krikke’s 22-point performance

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Iowa’s 89-79 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hawkeyes are 9-3 in home games. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 18.2 assists per game led by Tony Perkins averaging 4.3.

The Golden Gophers are 6-5 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Iowa scores 84.0 points, 16.4 more per game than the 67.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perkins is averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.