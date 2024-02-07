Iona visits Niagara following Gordon’s 28-point outing

Iona Gaels (11-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (12-10, 8-4 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (11-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (12-10, 8-4 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Greg Gordon scored 28 points in Iona’s 94-93 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Purple Eagles are 5-6 in home games. Niagara is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gaels are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Niagara scores 75.3 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 72.0 Iona gives up. Iona’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 assists. Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Gordon is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Gaels. Idan Tretout is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

