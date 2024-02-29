Iona plays Quinnipiac after Tretout’s 21-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-14, 8-8 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-14, 8-8 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Idan Tretout scored 21 points in Iona’s 72-65 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 8-4 in home games. Iona is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Greg Gordon leads the Gaels with 7.3 boards.

The Bobcats are 11-5 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

Iona scores 72.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac scores 7.0 more points per game (78.4) than Iona allows to opponents (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Amarri Tice is averaging 13.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.