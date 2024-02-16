Iona faces Manhattan after Aranguren’s 21-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (5-17, 2-11 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-11, 7-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-17, 2-11 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-11, 7-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Jean Aranguren scored 21 points in Iona’s 73-69 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Gaels are 7-3 in home games. Iona is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaspers are 2-11 in conference matchups. Manhattan has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

Iona scores 74.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 76.9 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 67.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 72.0 Iona allows to opponents.

The Gaels and Jaspers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 9.2 points. Greg Gordon is shooting 55.9% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Iona.

Shaquil Bender averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rouzan is shooting 57.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

