Iona faces Fairfield in conference showdown

Fairfield Stags (12-8, 6-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-10, 4-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (12-8, 6-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-10, 4-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasper Floyd and the Fairfield Stags visit Greg Gordon and the Iona Gaels on Friday.

The Gaels are 5-3 in home games. Iona scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Stags are 6-3 in conference matchups. Fairfield has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Iona is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Gordon is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Caleb Fields is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 14.6 points. Jalen Leach is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.