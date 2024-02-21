Indiana State visits Valparaiso following Avila’s 30-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (22-5, 13-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-21, 2-14 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana State Sycamores (22-5, 13-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-21, 2-14 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -16; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Robbie Avila scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 74-69 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons are 5-10 in home games. Valparaiso is 4-14 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Sycamores are 13-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State leads the MVC with 17.0 assists. Julian Larry leads the Sycamores with 4.1.

Valparaiso scores 68.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 72.3 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 9.2 more points per game (84.3) than Valparaiso allows (75.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.3 points for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

