Indiana State visits Missouri State following Avila’s 27-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (21-3, 12-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-10, 6-7 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Missouri State Bears after Robbie Avila scored 27 points in Indiana State’s 101-61 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bears have gone 7-3 at home. Missouri State leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 39.3 boards. N.J. Benson paces the Bears with 7.0 rebounds.

The Sycamores are 12-1 in conference matchups. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 86.1 points per game while shooting 51.1%.

Missouri State scores 71.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 72.0 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bears. Raphe Ayres is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Jayson Kent is averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Avila is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.