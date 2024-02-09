Indiana State plays Missouri State following Avila’s 27-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (21-3, 12-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-10, 6-7 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (21-3, 12-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-10, 6-7 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Missouri State Bears after Robbie Avila scored 27 points in Indiana State’s 101-61 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bears are 7-3 on their home court. Missouri State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Sycamores are 12-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State scores 86.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Missouri State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Jayson Kent is averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Avila is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.