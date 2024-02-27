Indiana State plays Evansville, seeks 25th victory this season

Indiana State Sycamores (24-5, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-14, 6-12 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (24-5, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-14, 6-12 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Sycamores take on the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Purple Aces have gone 10-4 at home. Evansville is sixth in the MVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Kenny Strawbridge averaging 2.6.

The Sycamores have gone 15-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State scores 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Evansville scores 72.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 72.0 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.