Indiana State hosts UIC following Kent’s 23-point game

UIC Flames (11-17, 4-13 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (23-5, 14-3 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (11-17, 4-13 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (23-5, 14-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the UIC Flames after Jayson Kent scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 83-64 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Sycamores are 11-1 in home games. Indiana State leads the MVC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kent averaging 6.2.

The Flames are 4-13 in MVC play. UIC ranks third in the MVC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Indiana State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.3 points for the Sycamores.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 15.1 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.