Indiana State and Drake face off for conference matchup

Drake Bulldogs (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (19-3, 10-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (19-3, 10-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robbie Avila and the Indiana State Sycamores host Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs in MVC action Saturday.

The Sycamores have gone 9-0 at home. Indiana State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana State makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Drake has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Avila is averaging 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

DeVries is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 13.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.