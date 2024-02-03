Indiana State aims for 20th victory of season in matchup against Drake

Drake Bulldogs (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (19-3, 10-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (19-3, 10-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State will look for its 20th victory this season when the Sycamores host the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores are 9-0 on their home court. Indiana State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 against conference opponents. Drake is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Indiana State makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Drake scores 7.0 more points per game (79.7) than Indiana State allows (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Sycamores.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

