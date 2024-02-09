Indiana plays No. 2 Purdue following Reneau’s 26-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers after Malik Reneau scored 26 points in Indiana’s 76-73 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-0 in home games. Purdue is seventh in college basketball with 85.3 points and is shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 6-6 in conference games. Indiana has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Purdue scores 85.3 points, 11.1 more per game than the 74.2 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 73.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the 70.0 Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is scoring 23.1 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Reneau is averaging 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

