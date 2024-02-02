Indiana hosts Penn State after Ware’s 23-point showing

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-11, 4-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-11, 4-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions after Kel’el Ware scored 23 points in Indiana’s 74-68 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers are 10-2 on their home court. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ware averaging 7.3.

The Nittany Lions are 4-6 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Indiana averages 73.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 73.4 Penn State allows. Penn State averages 75.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.8 Indiana gives up to opponents.

The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ware is averaging 14.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.2 points, five assists and 2.9 steals for the Nittany Lions. Kanye Clary is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

