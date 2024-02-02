Incarnate Word plays New Orleans on 4-game road slide

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-14, 1-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-14, 2-6 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-14, 1-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-14, 2-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will look to break its four-game road skid when the Cardinals play New Orleans.

The Privateers are 6-2 in home games. New Orleans is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 1-6 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sky Wicks averaging 5.2.

New Orleans’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.7 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Wicks is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Alex Anderson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

