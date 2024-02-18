Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-Commerce following Anderson’s 20-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-17, 3-10 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-17, 3-9 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-17, 3-10 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-17, 3-9 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Alex Anderson scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 81-61 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals have gone 5-5 in home games. Incarnate Word is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 3-10 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Incarnate Word is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.1 points. Sky Wicks is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Tommie Lewis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Kalen Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.