Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-Commerce after Anderson’s 20-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-17, 3-10 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-17, 3-9 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Alex Anderson scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 81-61 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals are 5-5 on their home court. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Anderson averaging 10.0.

The Lions are 3-10 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Incarnate Word scores 73.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.4 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Sky Wicks is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

