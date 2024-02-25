Incarnate Word faces Nicholls State, aims to break road skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-12, 10-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-12, 10-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word travels to Nicholls State looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Colonels have gone 9-2 in home games. Nicholls State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 3-11 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Nicholls State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jamal West is averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

Sky Wicks is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.