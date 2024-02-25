Imariagbe, Houston Christian Huskies take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10, 10-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-19, 4-10 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10, 10-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-19, 4-10 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Imariagbe and the Houston Christian Huskies host Garry Clark and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in Southland play.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 in home games. Houston Christian is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders have gone 10-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC has a 5-6 record against teams over .500.

Houston Christian makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Texas A&M-CC averages 75.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 82.6 Houston Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Alvarez is averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Clark is averaging 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Dayne Prim is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

