Illinois women beat No. 14 Indiana 86-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Makira Cook scored 22 points, Kendall Bostic had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season and Illinois closed on a 15-3 run to beat No. 14 Indiana 86-66 on Monday.

Illinois pulled away in the second quarter after an 18-2 run extended its lead to 44-26. Adalia McKenzie scored eight of her 14 points during the spurt.

Indiana got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, but Illinois scored the next 10 to stay in control.

Illinois (13-12, 7-8 Big Ten) had just six players get playing time — and each of them scored in double figures. Genesis Bryant scored 15 points, Camille Hobby had 12 points and Gretchen Dolan added 11 points.

Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana (21-4, 12-3) with 24 points, going 10 of 14 from the field. Yarden Garzon had 17 points and eight rebounds and Sara Scalia scored 10 points.

NO. 13 LSU 81, TEXAS A&M 58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson added 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and LSU beat shorthanded Texas A&M.

LSU led 36-14 at halftime, behind 13 points and six rebounds by Johnson. Texas A&M was just 7 of 35 from the field, including just 2 of 18 in the second quarter, with nine turnovers.

Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith scored 10 on 3-of-10 shooting for LSU (22-4, 9-3 SEC).

Janiah Barker had 21 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M (17-8, 5-7). Aicha Coulibaly added 16 points and Sahara Jones scored 10.

Endyia Rogers, averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game, did not play for Texas A&M.

NO. 15 UCONN 73, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 53

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) —Paige Bueckers scored 24 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 20 points and UConn beat Creighton to secure at least a share of the Big East regular-season championship and the top seed in the conference tournament.

Ashlynn Shade added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (23-5, 15-0), who gave coach Geno Auriemma win No. 1,203, moving him past former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and into second on the all-time wins list behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,209).

Lauren Jensen had 18 points and Morgan Maly scored 16 for Creighton (21-4, 12-3), which saw its 11-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 19 NOTRE DAME 70, DUKE 62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points, Maddy Westbeld had 14 points and nine rebounds and Notre Dame beat Duke.

Hidalgo, who had a 10-game streak with at least 20 points come to an end in a loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Thursday, was 7 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Sonia Citron added 12 points and KK Bransford had eight for Notre Dame (19-6, 9-5 ACC), which improved to 5-3 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Notre Dame finished with 23 points off of 21 turnovers.

Reigan Richardson led Duke (16-9, 8-6) with 23 points. Taina Mair added 12 points and Jadyn Donovan had 10 points and eight rebounds. The Blue Devils entered surrendering an ACC-low 57.8 points per game.

