Illinois State visits Southern Illinois following Johnson’s 35-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (11-13, 5-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (15-9, 7-6 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (11-13, 5-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (15-9, 7-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces the Illinois State Redbirds after Xavier Johnson scored 35 points in Southern Illinois’ 92-88 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Salukis have gone 10-4 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds have gone 5-8 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 24 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Salukis.

Dalton Banks is averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

