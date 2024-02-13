Illinois State visits Conwell and No. 23 Indiana State

Illinois State Redbirds (11-14, 5-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (22-3, 13-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (11-14, 5-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (22-3, 13-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -17.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Indiana State plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Ryan Conwell scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 73-71 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores are 11-0 on their home court. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 8.3 boards.

The Redbirds are 5-9 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana State averages 85.6 points, 18.0 more per game than the 67.6 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is shooting 53.0% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Darius Burford is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Redbirds. Jordan Davis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.