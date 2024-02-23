Illinois State visits Bradley following Deen’s 35-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (14-14, 8-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-9, 11-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-14, 8-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-9, 11-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Duke Deen scored 35 points in Bradley’s 86-62 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Braves are 11-3 on their home court. Bradley has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds are 8-9 in conference play. Illinois State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bradley averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Braves.

Dalton Banks is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

