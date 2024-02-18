Illinois State plays Evansville after Kinziger’s 31-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (15-11, 6-9 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-14, 6-9 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-11, 6-9 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-14, 6-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Johnny Kinziger scored 31 points in Illinois State’s 80-67 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Redbirds are 7-6 in home games. Illinois State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Purple Aces are 6-9 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Illinois State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging nine points and 3.5 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Yacine Toumi is scoring 11.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 9.1 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

