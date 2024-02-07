Illinois State hosts UIC after Rivera’s 28-point performance

UIC Flames (8-15, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-12, 5-7 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (8-15, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-12, 5-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Illinois State Redbirds after Isaiah Rivera scored 28 points in UIC’s 74-71 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Redbirds are 7-5 on their home court. Illinois State is third in the MVC in team defense, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Flames are 1-11 against MVC opponents. UIC averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Illinois State is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.7% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 69.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 67.8 Illinois State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 13.2 points for the Redbirds. Myles Foster is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Rivera is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Flames. Christian Jones is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.