Ike leads Gonzaga against Santa Clara after 20-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (18-10, 9-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-6, 11-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 86-65 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 in home games. Gonzaga scores 85.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 9-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga scores 85.8 points, 14.7 more per game than the 71.1 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 7.9 more points per game (76.6) than Gonzaga gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.8 points. Ike is averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Adama Bal is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

