Ike leads Gonzaga against Pacific after 23-point game

Pacific Tigers (6-21, 0-12 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-6, 9-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-21, 0-12 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-6, 9-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -30; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts the Pacific Tigers after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 91-74 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Anton Watson leads the Bulldogs with 7.7 rebounds.

The Tigers are 0-12 in conference matchups. Pacific ranks sixth in the WCC with 13.4 assists per game led by Moe Odum averaging 4.8.

Gonzaga makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (47.4%). Pacific has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Watson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Judson Martindale is averaging 9.7 points for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.5 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.