Ike and Gonzaga host Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (18-10, 9-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-6, 11-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces the Santa Clara Broncos after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 86-65 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 on their home court. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Broncos are 9-4 in WCC play. Santa Clara is fourth in the WCC scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Christoph Tilly averaging 6.3.

Gonzaga makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Santa Clara has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

