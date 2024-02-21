Ike and Gonzaga host Portland

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-6, 10-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-19, 3-10 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-6, 10-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-19, 3-10 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on the Portland Pilots after Graham Ike scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 102-76 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots are 7-5 on their home court. Portland is 6-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga scores 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Portland averages 72.0 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 68.8 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 5.1 more points per game (85.8) than Portland gives up (80.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Ike is averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.