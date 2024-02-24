Idaho wins 86-76 over Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 20 points helped Idaho defeat Northern Arizona 86-76 on Saturday night. Denker also contributed…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 20 points helped Idaho defeat Northern Arizona 86-76 on Saturday night.

Denker also contributed seven rebounds and seven assists for the Vandals (11-17, 5-10 Big Sky Conference). Julius Mims scored 15 points, going 7 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. EJ Neal shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Lumberjacks (13-16, 6-9) were led in scoring by Oakland Fort, who finished with 25 points. Trenton McLaughlin added 18 points for Northern Arizona. In addition, Carson Basham finished with 13 points and four blocks.

These two teams both play Thursday. Idaho hosts Montana State and Northern Arizona visits Idaho State.

