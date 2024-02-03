Idaho visits Ford and Montana State

Idaho Vandals (7-14, 1-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-11, 6-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-14, 1-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-11, 6-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the Idaho Vandals after Robert Ford III scored 21 points in Montana State’s 70-60 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bobcats are 8-5 in home games. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Vandals are 1-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.0.

Montana State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 69.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 73.8 Montana State gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Vandals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Brian Goracke is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals. Mims is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Vandals: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

