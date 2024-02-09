Idaho visits Eastern Washington after Coward’s 26-point game

Idaho Vandals (9-14, 3-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-8, 9-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (9-14, 3-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-8, 9-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Idaho Vandals after Cedric Coward scored 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 90-77 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles are 7-0 on their home court. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Vandals are 3-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Eastern Washington averages 78.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 70.9 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coward is shooting 54.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles. Ethan Price is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Quinn Denker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Julius Mims is averaging 12.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.