Idaho visits Basham and Northern Arizona

Idaho Vandals (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-15, 6-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Idaho Vandals after Carson Basham scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-71 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-3 in home games. Northern Arizona allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Vandals are 4-10 in conference play. Idaho is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Arizona averages 68.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 71.0 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 68.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 75.7 Northern Arizona allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Lloyd is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

