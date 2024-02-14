Idaho State visits Eastern Washington following Price’s 22-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (16-8, 10-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (16-8, 10-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Idaho State Bengals after Ethan Price scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-79 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is fourth in the Big Sky with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by LeJuan Watts averaging 6.7.

The Bengals are 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks second in the Big Sky giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

Eastern Washington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kyman is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.8 points. Cedric Coward is shooting 57.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Miguel Tomley averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker is averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

