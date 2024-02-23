Idaho State hosts Weber State after Jones’ 30-point game

Weber State Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-16, 6-8 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-16, 6-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Idaho State Bengals after Dillon Jones scored 30 points in Weber State’s 90-84 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bengals have gone 7-3 in home games. Idaho State is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against conference opponents. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 9.3.

Idaho State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Jones is averaging 20.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

