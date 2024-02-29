Idaho State hosts Fort and Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Idaho State Bengals after Oakland Fort scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 86-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bengals have gone 8-3 at home. Idaho State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky allowing 76.1 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

Idaho State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.