Idaho plays Weber State after Neal’s 20-point game

Weber State Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-15, 3-8 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Weber State Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-15, 3-8 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Weber State Wildcats after EJ Neal scored 20 points in Idaho’s 87-79 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 5-7 at home. Idaho is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in conference games. Weber State is seventh in the Big Sky with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 9.5.

Idaho is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.