Idaho heads to Montana for conference matchup

Idaho Vandals (7-13, 1-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-7, 5-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Idaho Vandals (7-13, 1-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-7, 5-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -14; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Dischon Thomas and the Montana Grizzlies host Julius Mims and the Idaho Vandals in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games. Montana scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Vandals are 1-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

Montana’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 69.1 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 71.1 Montana gives up.

The Grizzlies and Vandals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Grizzlies. Brandon Whitney is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Vandals. Mims is averaging 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 65.8% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Vandals: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.