Huntley-Hatfield leads Louisville against Syracuse after 29-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (14-8, 5-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Syracuse Orange after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 29 points in Louisville’s 101-92 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Orange are 10-1 in home games. Syracuse is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 2-9 against conference opponents. Louisville is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Syracuse’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Syracuse gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 11.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

